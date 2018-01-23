Here's the Full List of the Oscars 2018 Nominations

It's high time to organize your Oscars pool because on Tuesday morning, the 90th annual Academy Awards nominations were officially announced. (Gambling note: As any movie buff would be keen to mansplain to you, the SAG Awards are often used as a major predictor of who will take home an Oscar.) The Shape of Water received the most nominations, and fan favorites such as Lady Bird and Get Out were thankfully not overlooked. See who else woke up to good news this morning.

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lead Actor



Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrison, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Animated Short

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Luke

Negative Space

Revolting Crimes

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith & Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop



Best Live Action Short Film

Dekalb Elementary

The 11 o'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

All of Us

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)



Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me," Coco

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Makeup and Hair

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 4. Watch all the glitz and glamour live with us as we report on the red carpet fashion, winners, and memorable moments throughout the evening.