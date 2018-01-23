Here's the Full List of the Oscars 2018 Nominations

It's high time to organize your Oscars pool because on Tuesday morning, the 90th annual Academy Awards nominations were officially announced. (Gambling note: As any movie buff would be keen to mansplain to you, the SAG Awards are often used as a major predictor of who will take home an Oscar.) The Shape of Water received the most nominations, and fan favorites such as Lady Bird and Get Out were thankfully not overlooked. See who else woke up to good news this morning.
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrison, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Luke
Negative Space
Revolting Crimes
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith & Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Live Action Short Film
Dekalb Elementary
The 11 o'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
All of Us
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me," Coco
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Makeup and Hair
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 4. Watch all the glitz and glamour live with us as we report on the red carpet fashion, winners, and memorable moments throughout the evening.