Miranda Lambert Threw Shade at Blake Shelton During a Performance

Fans were very much here for it.

Jan 23, 2018
Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert split up quite a while ago (2015, to be specific), and she's finally gotten around to throwing cheeky public shade his way during her concerts.

The country singer made a subtle dig at her ex-husband while performing on her Livin' Like Hippies tour—switching the lyrics "I live in Oklahoma" (where she used to chill with Shelton) to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."

Naturally, the moment was recorded by a fan—and you can see how the audience reacted:

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married for four years. She's currently in a relationship with musician Anderson East.

