Miranda Lambert Threw Shade at Blake Shelton During a Performance

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert split up quite a while ago (2015, to be specific), and she's finally gotten around to throwing cheeky public shade his way during her concerts.



The country singer made a subtle dig at her ex-husband while performing on her Livin' Like Hippies tour—switching the lyrics "I live in Oklahoma" (where she used to chill with Shelton) to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."

Naturally, the moment was recorded by a fan—and you can see how the audience reacted:

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married for four years. She's currently in a relationship with musician Anderson East.