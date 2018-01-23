Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Bonded with a Little Girl About Princess Charlotte

This is highly adorable, so prepare accordingly.

Jan 23, 2018
Getty Images

Kate Middleton made an appearance at Roe Green Junior School today in support of children's mental health—and whilst there she sat with a bunch of cute kids doing arts and crafts. Fun!

And though Kate did look exceptionally bored during the adult part of her day—as evidenced right here....

....She was thrilled to talk to a little girl about Princess Charlotte, and was even overheard saying, "Charlotte is only two and a half, she’s still very little."

Kate is notoriously private about her children (makes sense), but even she couldn't resist sharing this photo of Charlotte on her first day of school with the world. Try not to completely melt:

Getty Images
