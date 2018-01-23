Kate Middleton Bonded with a Little Girl About Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton made an appearance at Roe Green Junior School today in support of children's mental health—and whilst there she sat with a bunch of cute kids doing arts and crafts. Fun!

And though Kate did look exceptionally bored during the adult part of her day—as evidenced right here....

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Really beautiful necklace being worn by Kate today on her visit to @RoeGreenJS pic.twitter.com/hzGLKkV7yR — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) January 23, 2018

....She was thrilled to talk to a little girl about Princess Charlotte, and was even overheard saying, "Charlotte is only two and a half, she’s still very little."

Kate talks to one little girl about George and Charlotte: “Charlotte is only two and a half, she’s still very little.” pic.twitter.com/yUv1naFL9O — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate is notoriously private about her children (makes sense), but even she couldn't resist sharing this photo of Charlotte on her first day of school with the world. Try not to completely melt: