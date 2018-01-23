Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Takes a Nude Stroll Down the Beach in Malibu

Definitely NSFW.

Jan 23, 2018
On Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian decided to take a stroll on the beach, and let's just say she showed off a bit more than expected. The 37-year-old mother of three was reportedly on-set for a photoshoot in Malibu, and donned a *very* sheer beach cover-up. And by sheer, we mean completely see-through. (You can view the photos for yourself here.)

Night Cap

Kardashian welcomed her third baby—Chicago West—via surrogate just over a week ago, and clearly hasn't been afraid to work the camera since. (She posted the above photo of herself on Instagram just three days after her third child's birth.) By all means, do you, Kim.

