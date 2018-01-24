Today's Top Stories
Princess Eugenie Is Being Forced to Postpone Her Wedding Thanks to Meghan and Harry

This ought to make family reunions not awkward at all.

Jan 24, 2018
Hot off the heels of announcing her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie (cousin of Princes Harry and William) is reportedly being forced to postpone her wedding...Thanks to these lovebirds right here:

Jack and Eugenie's wedding was originally slated for September, but due to the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being on royal tour during that time, they've been asked to push the nuptials back to October.

A source tells The Daily Mail, "There is talk of a number of foreign tours for Prince Harry and Miss Markle this year, and September is a date that has been mooted. There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead."

Meanwhile, Jack Brooksbank's maternal grandmother said:

"I do know that they’re now not going to get married in September. He [Jack] said ‘We can’t get married in September now so we will have to get married in October. They [the Royal family] have got something else going on then I think so they couldn’t. So he just said that if they can’t get married in September they will have to get married in October."

File under: TFW your entire life revolves around the travel plans of your cousin.

