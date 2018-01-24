Dakota Johnson is reportedly dating Chris Martin (AKA the lead singer of Coldplay, double AKA Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband), and now her father is weighing in on the relationship.

When asked about Dakota and Chris' budding romance at the National Television Awards, Don Johnson joked, "Yeah, that's...uh, troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!"

Dakota palling around with her dad in 2016. Getty Images

People have been focusing quite a bit on the age difference between Dakota and Chris (she's 28 and he's 40), but last time we checked 12 years isn't that massive of a difference between two adults. And also, perhaps everyone should mind their own business, ahem.

To quote Papa Johnson, she can handle herself.