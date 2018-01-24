Today's Top Stories
1
The Ultimate Meghan Markle Shopping Guide
2
I Auditioned for This Season of 'The Bachelor'
3
The 7 Biggest Nail Trends of 2018
4
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
5
Oscars 2018: The Full List of Nominees

Best News Ever: Meryl Streep Is Joining the Cast of 'Big Little Lies'

And you thought the show couldn't get any better. 🙌

Jan 24, 2018
Shutterstock

Amazing news, Big Little Lies fans: You thought the HBO miniseries couldn't get any better, and then the show adds a new addition: goddamn Meryl Streep. Yes, the iconic Meryl Streep will play Mary Louise Wright—the mother of Kidman's on-screen abusive husband Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard)—in the next season.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is a big score for the HBO drama, who recently revealed the show would be returning for a second season after much delay from the network. Streep has earned the most Academy Award nominations ever, and was recently nominated for her latest movie, The Post. So you know it's going to be good.

The original Big Little Lies cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley—though there's been no confirmation yet on whether Kravitz and Woodley will definitely return for the seven-episode season. Either way, please join us in hardly containing our excitement with this insanely amazing news.

Related Stories
5 Things We Wouldn't Have If It Weren't for Meryl
'Big Little Lies' Is Returning for Season Two
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kylie Jenner covers her stomach in family Calvin Klein underwear campaign Has Kim been replaced by impersonator in campaign?
Dakota Johnson's Dad Reacts to Her Dating Chris Ma
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kylie Jenner "Excited and Anxious" About Pregnancy
Princess Eugenie Postpones Wedding Thanks to Harry
Bella Hadid Has Nip Slip at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Goes for a Nude Stroll on the Beach
Something's Going on With Kylie Jenner's Lips
21 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
Kate Middleton Opens Up About Princess Charlotte
Oscars 2018: The Full List of Nominees