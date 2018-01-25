Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Not Here for the Internet Speculating About Her Future Pregnancy

It's been reported that she's already thinking of having another child via surrogate.

Jan 25, 2018
Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child via surrogate (hi, Chicago West!), and the internet is already speculating about whether or not she's having more kids. Yesterday (January 24), reports surfaced that Kim and Kanye West had decided to try for another child using their same gestational carrier—with a source telling Us Weekly, "They asked the surrogate if she’d be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it."

Kim's response to the reports? To borrow Donald Trump's favorite expression and simply write "fake news."

Lesson learned? Only the Kardashians really know what's going on with their family planning.

