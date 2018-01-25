Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But Sparkly Underwear in Her Latest Nude Selfie

Just your regular ol' Thursday afternoon.

Jan 25, 2018
Today Kim Kardashian woke up and looked at her day planner and thought to herself, "Ah, yes, Thursday. Time to don my favorite sparkly underwear and take a quick selfie in the nude!"

Who knows if this actually happened, obviously, but it's fun to imagine. And hey, it's totally Kim's choice to post all the nude selfies she damn well pleases.

In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been starring in loads of nude photos lately, but we still have yet to see a single photo of Chicago West. Kimye welcomed the newest addition to their family just nine days ago. And in that time, we've seen not one, not two, but now *three* naked photos of Kim. Power to ya, girl.

Night Cap

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

