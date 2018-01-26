Today's Top Stories
Gal Gadot Had the Most Gracious Response to Her Oscars Snub

Real-life hero.

Jan 26, 2018
Fans were none too pleased when Wonder Woman was overlooked by the 2018 Oscar nominations. See sample outrage below:

But Gal Gadot, for her part, took the whole thing in stride.

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that,” she said at Revlon’s Live Boldly Campaign.

“I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

