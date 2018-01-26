The Most Hilarious Reactions to Oprah's-Third-Hand Photoshop Fail

On Thursday, Vanity Fair released its annual Hollywood issue, and let's just say there was a bit of a, um, photoshop problem. In one behind-the-scenes shot, Oprah is snuggling up to Reese Witherspoon with her...three hands. And in another photo, Witherspoon can be seen crossing her...three legs.
The photoshop errors, of course, did not go unnoticed by the internet, or Oprah and Witherspoon themselves. "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs," Witherspoon tweeted. "I hope you can still accept me for who I am. (And I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah. If you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)."
See more hilarious reactions to the photoshop SNAFU below: