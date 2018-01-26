Today's Top Stories
1
The Ultimate Meghan Markle Shopping Guide
2
I Auditioned for This Season of 'The Bachelor'
3
The 7 Biggest Nail Trends of 2018
4
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
5
Oscars 2018: The Full List of Nominees

The Most Hilarious Reactions to Oprah's-Third-Hand Photoshop Fail

Reese Witherspoon has a third leg, you didn't know?

Jan 26, 2018
Shutterstock

On Thursday, Vanity Fair released its annual Hollywood issue, and let's just say there was a bit of a, um, photoshop problem. In one behind-the-scenes shot, Oprah is snuggling up to Reese Witherspoon with her...three hands. And in another photo, Witherspoon can be seen crossing her...three legs.

Twitter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The photoshop errors, of course, did not go unnoticed by the internet, or Oprah and Witherspoon themselves. "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs," Witherspoon tweeted. "I hope you can still accept me for who I am. (And I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah. If you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)."

See more hilarious reactions to the photoshop SNAFU below:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The 10 Best Romantic Movies of 2018
Gal Gadot Responds to 'Wonder Woman' Oscars Snub
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Comedies of 2018
Kim Kardashian Poses in Sparkly Underwear
Grammys 2018: The Full List of Nominees
Jessica Chastain Fought for Octavia Spencer
Kylie Jenner's Family Are "Worried" About Her
Kylie Jenner Just Stepped Out Pregnant
Kim Kardashian Shoots Down Reports of Fourth Child
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met