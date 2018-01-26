The Most Hilarious Reactions to Oprah's-Third-Hand Photoshop Fail

On Thursday, Vanity Fair released its annual Hollywood issue, and let's just say there was a bit of a, um, photoshop problem. In one behind-the-scenes shot, Oprah is snuggling up to Reese Witherspoon with her...three hands. And in another photo, Witherspoon can be seen crossing her...three legs.

Twitter

The photoshop errors, of course, did not go unnoticed by the internet, or Oprah and Witherspoon themselves. "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs," Witherspoon tweeted. "I hope you can still accept me for who I am. (And I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah. If you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)."

See more hilarious reactions to the photoshop SNAFU below:

WHY HAS OPRAH GOT THREE HANDS — 🌈 (@youjustchange) January 25, 2018

Oprah’s three hands and Reese’s three legs is just VF distracting us from the fact that Naomi Watts is secretly standing in for Nicole Kidman pic.twitter.com/v4XpnZ2eqA — George Stark (@GeorgeStark_) January 26, 2018

Photoshop fail alert. Oprah has three hands, and though Reese seems amused, Tom can’t seem to make sense out of it. pic.twitter.com/wZV6z0xukW — Wordsmith Virtuoso (@wsmithvirtuoso) January 26, 2018

everyone's talking about oprah's hands and reese's legs, but what about the fact that Nicole Kidman posed with a fake lower half of Oprah's body? pic.twitter.com/rElMEFwouy — mehera bonner (@meherbear) January 25, 2018

She’s Oprah. If she want three hands, OPRAH GON HAVE THREE HANDS! — Marc (@MostlyMarky) January 25, 2018

Retweet this picture of Oprah with 3 hands or you'll have a decade of bad luck pic.twitter.com/nPMOoe3kQk — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2018

I always knew Oprah had three hands WAKE UP SHEEPLE — pale chub (@burritoofsad) January 26, 2018

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones: pic.twitter.com/ZzP3GDza7x — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 25, 2018

Trump tried to fire Mueller, Oprah isn't running but has three hands, people are still eating tide pods. COPY. — Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) January 26, 2018

when you've been in a workhole, take a nap from 6 - 8 pm, check the internet for the first time in a day, and see that oprah has three hands and vanessa hudgens was lip syncing against a pork chop am i awake am i dreaming where am i wh pic.twitter.com/QA45f63GYP — ball of anxiety (@brandnewella) January 26, 2018

I Can't Stop Staring At These Pictures Of Oprah With Three Hands And Reese Witherspoon With Three Legs https://t.co/DF43acqe6W pic.twitter.com/YtfFqaH32H — xenus (@XenusHavic) January 26, 2018

