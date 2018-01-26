You Can Thank James Franco for That Oprah Photoshop Fail

So everyone's been giggling at the two epic photoshop fails of Oprah Winfrey (third hand) and Reese Witherspoon (third leg) because the internet thrives on other people's mistakes. But it turns out that there may actually be a somewhat solid reason for the editing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Franco was removed from Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue after he was accused of sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for the magazine confirmed Franco's removal, so it's easy to believe that the photo shoot had to be manipulated after the fact.

Oprah’s third hand pictured on Reese Witherspoon’s waist. Twitter

We still don't know how no one caught the photoshop errors, so right now all we can say is "thanks, James Franco."