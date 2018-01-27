Today's Top Stories
1
Gal Gadot Responds to 'Wonder Woman' Oscars Snub
2
The Best Songs of the Year (So Far)
3
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
4
The Only 3 Keratosis Pilaris Products That Work
5
Meet the 7 Biggest Nail Trends of 2018

Details Have Emerged About the Insanely Lavish Home Kylie Jenner Is Apparently Building

It's going to be *enormous*.

Jan 27, 2018
Getty Images

Earlier this week, something that had started to seem unthinkable happened: Kylie Jenner was spotted, out in public, for the first time since September. TMZ broke the news with photos and video of Kylie walking her presumably-pregnant self around Los Angeles' Hidden Hills neighborhood, alongside her BFF Jordyn Woods and mom Kris Jenner.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kylie wasn't just hanging out anywhere in LA though. The Hidden Hills spot was actually a construction site, where Kylie is reportedly planning to build a new, absurdly lavish home. TMZ, always a wealth of Kardashian and Jenner knowledge, obtained the building permit for the lot and the planned house is HUGE.

The permit, which was issued in December, apparently lays out plans for a 9,187 sq. ft. first floor, a 5,304 sq. ft. second floor, two huge garages (measuring 1,200 sq. ft and 1,468 sq. ft), and 1,836 sq. ft. of covered porches. Oh, and a cabana for the pool—you know, as you do.

The job described in the permit will cost more than $2.37 million and that's before Kylie starts decorating (which will obviously be costly in its own right).

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie plans to build a whole compound and live a much more private life going forward. The source says Kylie is "looking for a quieter life and wants to buy land to build a compound. Kylie wants to build a farm, garden, and have a horse stable. Even a pregnant Kylie is all business."

Kylie is reportedly due in February, and expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Celebrities Who Are Friends With Royals
All the Craziest Kardashian Conspiracy Theories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rose McGowan Is Selling House to Pay Legal Fees
30 Most Absurd Celebrity Riders
James Franco Removed from 'Vanity Fair' Cover
The 10 Best Romantic Movies of 2018
The Hilarious Reactions to Oprah's Photoshop Fail
Gal Gadot Responds to 'Wonder Woman' Oscars Snub
The Best Comedies of 2018
Kim Kardashian Poses in Sparkly Underwear