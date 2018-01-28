Today's Top Stories
Bella Hadid Just Posted a Revealing Underwear Photo with a Mysterious Message

"You should let me be right..."

Jan 28, 2018
Instagram

Bella Hadid isn't afraid of showing some skin, and her latest Instagram snap proves it. In the pared back shot, Hadid wears a strapless black bra, with matching panties, and literally nothing else. With her hair scraped back tightly into a bun, Hadid looks nothing short of seductive, and the photo comes with a mysterious message.

Along with the photo, Hadid posted the caption, "You Should Let Me Be Right For A Minute🔓":

You Should Let Me Be Right For A Minute🔓

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Whether or not this message is aimed at someone in particular remains unclear. But it's worth noting that Hadid's caption is a line from "Start a Riot" by Kodie Shane.

Regardless of whether Hadid's caption means anything, it's clear that the model isn't messing around. And as usual, she looks completely flawless.

