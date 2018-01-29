Beyoncé and Jay-Z Made a Rare Appearance at the 2018 Grammys

When we're lucky enough to be graced with Beyoncé and Jay-Z's presence, it's always a blessing. Like back in December when the duo posed in an elevator for the first time since that *infamous* incident, or when they attended the Clive Davis pre-grammy party on Saturday night. Tonight, the couple made a rare appearance at the 2018 Grammys, daughter Blue Ivy in tow, and looked incredible...as always.

The power couple have kept a low profile since they welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter back in June 2017. Last year, six-year-old Blue Ivy Carter attended the Grammys and watched her mom perform from her dad Jay-Z's lap, while sitting next to her Aunt Solange.

At one point during tonight's ceremony, Blue (who obviously rules the roost in the Carter household) even told her applauding parents to calm down:

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — Best song on ST (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

Though no twins, it's still an epic appearance for the superstar family. This year, Jay-Z leads the award show with eight Grammy nominations for his album, 4:44.