Here's the Full List of Grammys 2018 Winners

The 60th annual Grammy Awards have taken center-stage at Madison Square Garden in NYC—the first time the show hasn't been in Los Angeles in 15 years. Keep up with us as we track all the winners from the night below, and see if your favorite artists take home a trophy.
General Field
Record of The Year
Winner: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Album of The Year
Winner: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
Song of the Year
Winner: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best New Artist
Winner: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Pop Field
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — P!nk
Rap Field
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Winner: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
“PRBLMS” — 6LACK
“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
“Love Galore” — SZA ft. Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
Winner: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
4:44 — Jay-Z
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Country Field
Best Country Song
Winner: “Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
Comedy Field
Best Comedy Album
Winner: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
To view the full list of winners for all 84 categories, including technical awards, click here.