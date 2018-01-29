Today's Top Stories
Here's the Full List of Grammys 2018 Winners

Kendrick and Rihanna started off the night with best rap/sung performance. 🙌

Jan 29, 2018
The 60th annual Grammy Awards have taken center-stage at Madison Square Garden in NYC—the first time the show hasn't been in Los Angeles in 15 years. Keep up with us as we track all the winners from the night below, and see if your favorite artists take home a trophy.

General Field

Record of The Year

Winner: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Album of The Year

Winner: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

Song of the Year

Winner: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best New Artist

Winner: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop Field

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

Rap Field

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Winner: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“Love Galore” — SZA ft. Travis Scott

Best Rap Album

Winner: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

4:44 — Jay-Z

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Country Field

Best Country Song

Winner: “Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Comedy Field

Best Comedy Album

Winner: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of TexasDave Chappelle

CincoJim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of DustSarah Silverman

What Now? Kevin Hart

To view the full list of winners for all 84 categories, including technical awards, click here. You can also stay up-to-date on the latest coverage from the 2018 Grammys here, and be sure to keep up with us live as we report on the red carpet fashion, mind-blowing performances, and more.

