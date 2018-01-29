Today's Top Stories
Please Prepare Your Heart for This Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z Kissing

Name a more romantic celebrity PDA moment, oh wait you can't.

Jan 29, 2018
Getty Images

Beyoncé, blessed be her name and long may she reign, and Jay-Z have been through a lot of drama in their relationship (please see: Lemonade), but they're clearly in a very good place following the birth of their twins Sir and Rumi. And by a "good place" we mean they've embraced the art of PDA.

The iconic couple were spotted backstage at the Roc Nation Brunch, where Bey greeted her husband, planted a kiss on his lips, and then brushed off residual lipstick with her finger. And, because sometimes life is good, someone caught the moment on camera.

To quote this person on Twitter:

