Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Pleads with Paparazzi to Stop Taking Her Photo

Khloé Kardashian is seven months pregnant with her first child, and—like most people going through an extremely personal experience—values privacy. Khloé didn't even go public with her big news until December, and now that the world does know she's expecting, paparazzi are following her every move. So much so that she took to Twitter with a plea for them to stop photographing her at the airport.

Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quite if you must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2018

Here's Khloé at the airport on January 28, looking more than over being followed by photographers:

The designer added that she knows being photographed by paparazzi comes with the territory of being famous, but is asking for just a *few* more boundaries throughout her pregnancy.

I love you guys! I know it comes with the territory and I hate when people complain about stuff like that. But while I'm pregnant I would love some boundaries with the paparazzi. I know it won't happen but here's to putting it in the universe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2018

Seems pretty reasonable, right? RIGHT, as that was a rhetorical question.