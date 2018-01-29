Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Pleads with Paparazzi to Stop Taking Her Photo

"While I'm pregnant I would love some boundaries."

Jan 29, 2018
Khloé Kardashian is seven months pregnant with her first child, and—like most people going through an extremely personal experience—values privacy. Khloé didn't even go public with her big news until December, and now that the world does know she's expecting, paparazzi are following her every move. So much so that she took to Twitter with a plea for them to stop photographing her at the airport.

Here's Khloé at the airport on January 28, looking more than over being followed by photographers:

The designer added that she knows being photographed by paparazzi comes with the territory of being famous, but is asking for just a *few* more boundaries throughout her pregnancy.

Seems pretty reasonable, right? RIGHT, as that was a rhetorical question.

