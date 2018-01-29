Claire Foy's Husband Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor During 'The Crown'

Claire Foy experienced some truly frightening medical news during The Crown Season 2, when her husband Stephen Campbell Moore was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The couple found out about the diagnosis towards the end of 2016, and now Campbell Moore is opening up about the experience.

"There are certain things that you make sure you’ve done before you go into surgery," he said in a recent interview. “You write a letter. But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will. Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief."



He also added, "My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them."

Foy herself also experienced a cancer scare when she had a benign tumor in her eye at the age of 17. "It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realize that I needed to grab the life I wanted," she said. "If that hadn’t happened, I don’t know if I would have been brave enough to throw my cards on the table and say I wanted to study drama....I’m quite lucky to have a face. I was a bit like Cyclops and it was all a bit scary. I was on steroids for about a year and a half afterwards that makes you put on a lot of weight and have really bad skin."