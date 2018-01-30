Justin Timberlake Is Set to Perform at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

It's been 14 years since Janet Jackson graced the Super Bowl halftime stage with Justin Timberlake—suffering a wardrobe malfunction that finds itself in the top 10 most memorable Super Bowl performances of all time. Now, Timberlake is back to take the stage at Super Bowl 52 (this time without Jackson), and will perform at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, February 4.

Timberlake, 36, officially announced his performance back in October. For those of you who were betting on an *NSYNC reunion—we hate to say it—don't get your hopes up. Joey Fatone confirmed he won't be joining J.T. in Minnesota. A few days ago Fatone told TMZ, “I’m here right now. If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now. So obviously, there's your proof." But then again...there wasn't much warning at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

So who's set to perform with Timberlake this year? It looks like he may follow in Lady Gaga's footsteps and take the stage solo. Last year, Gaga performed an epic show and indirectly made a political statement with a powerful mashup of her biggest songs—from "Born This Way" to "Bad Romance" to "Million Reasons." It's unclear whether or not Timberlake will be performing older songs from his 2006 album FutureSex/LoveSounds or from his upcoming album Man of the Woods—set for release two days before the show.



Lady Gaga performing at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. Getty Images

And if there weren't enough unanswered questions, there's also rumors of a J.T. Prince cover and talk of whether or not Timberlake will remain apolitical. Either way, we know one thing for sure: The Super Bowl will feature a highly-anticipated matchup between the reigning Super Bowl 51 champs, the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles. You can find out how to watch the Super Bowl (even if you don't have cable) here, and start preparing yourself for any surprising moments this year's show may have in store.

