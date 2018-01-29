You Can Now Buy Beyoncé's Super Chic Pre-Grammy Party Beret

Beyoncé, queen of everything, made a rare public appearance this past weekend with husband Jay-Z. Slaying as always, she donned a black beret to accompany her long-sleeve black Azzi and Osta gown at the Clive Davis pre-grammy gala Saturday night ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards.



The beret, made by Eugenia Kim, has had such an influence being worn by the matriarchy of America's first family (don't @ us) that the brand has decided to dub the accessory, "The Carter Beret." And now, you too can become American royalty and shop it for yourself.



A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

