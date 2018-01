Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash for cultural appropriation after posting a series of photos of herself posing in "Bo Derek" braids. Lindsay Lohan, the most savage of them all, didn't shy away from commenting on one of the photos Kardashian, 37, posted on her Instagram stories.

Straight from the polaroid @marcushyde A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Lohan commented, "I am confused." But Kardashian didn't let that slide: "You know what's confusing...your sudden foreign accent."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The celebrity drama never ends.