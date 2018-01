Everything about Beyoncé's appearance at the 2018 Grammy Awards was perfect, mostly thanks to Blue Ivy who—between looking bored and hushing her mother for clapping—decided it was time for snacks and made Queen Bey hold all her random kid food.

Like, this is truly just a photo of Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards holding a juice box as if she's some mere mortal soccer mom. And obviously Twitter couldn't cope.

This picture belongs on the cover of Parenting magazine. Bey brought the snacks and Jay is eating some too with Blue lol pic.twitter.com/76826DxwyD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 29, 2018

While we were all looking for #Beyonce at the #Grammys, she was out getting snacks for #BlueIvy pic.twitter.com/jTjETJ9w5b — WDAS-FM (@wdasfm) January 30, 2018

hov eating blue ivy’s fruit snacks funny af but real at the same time. probably some shit i’d do. pic.twitter.com/51e6t1zk3j — JDR. ⛈ (@JayDotRain) January 29, 2018

We are not worthy.