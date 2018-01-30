Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Makes Series of Hilariously Horrified Faces While Tasting Traditional Swedish Drink

A play in three acts.

Jan 30, 2018
Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently on Royal Tour in Sweden, where they spent the day playing Bandy (a hockey-esque sport on ice) and drinking something to commemorate the occasion. Which brings us to an amazing photo series of Kate, who, while very much here for Bandy-playing, was very much not here for her drink.

Thanks to a series of photos taken by royal photographer Mark Stewart, we have the pleasure of seeing Kate attempt to drink out of a tiny cup and make a bunch of amusing faces in the process.

Ugh, Royal Tour is the greatest.

