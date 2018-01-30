Kate Middleton Makes Series of Hilariously Horrified Faces While Tasting Traditional Swedish Drink

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently on Royal Tour in Sweden, where they spent the day playing Bandy (a hockey-esque sport on ice) and drinking something to commemorate the occasion. Which brings us to an amazing photo series of Kate, who, while very much here for Bandy-playing, was very much not here for her drink.
Thanks to a series of photos taken by royal photographer Mark Stewart, we have the pleasure of seeing Kate attempt to drink out of a tiny cup and make a bunch of amusing faces in the process.
Ugh, Royal Tour is the greatest.