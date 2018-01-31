Today's Top Stories
Paris Hilton Stepped Out Looking *Exactly* Like Former Nemesis Kim Kardashian

Trippy AF.

Instagram

Kanye West has found himself a new Yeezy Season 6 model—non other than Paris Hilton, whose relationship with Kim Kardashian used to consist of this:

And of this:

But it looks like the reality star icons really have put their feud behind them, because Hilton went ahead and dressed up exactly like Kim for Yeezy's current campaign—which basically involves friends of the rapper's wife wearing her signature look.

#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Also joining the campaign is Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, who shared her own Kim-inspired look:

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Two thoughts: 1) Pop culture is weird. 2) Kanye West is truly a genius.

