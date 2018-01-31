Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Bowed Down to Beyoncé and Called Her "My Queen" at the Grammys

Relatable.

We already knew Chrissy Teigen was like most of us (see below for proof).

But when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the 32-year-old revealed yet another way we can relate to her: She still gets starstruck whenever she sees Beyoncé...so much that she quite literally bowed down to her at the 2018 Grammys.

Teigen told Jimmy Fallon about Beyoncé's "spectacular aura" while taking both of her hands after the show, getting down on both knees, and greeting her by saying, "Sorry to bother you my queen." Meanwhile, her husband John Legend was “bro-fiving” Jay-Z.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé at the 2018 Grammys.
Getty Images
Teigen can probably take a page out of Blue Ivy's book:

You can watch her recount the hilarious moment above.

