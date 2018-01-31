Chrissy Teigen Bowed Down to Beyoncé and Called Her "My Queen" at the Grammys

We already knew Chrissy Teigen was like most of us (see below for proof).

I burned the roof of my mouth with a jimmy dean sandwich and there is white flesh hanging from my mouth roof like the curtains of an worn down theater — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2018

I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

For like 12 minutes of 2017 I was sure this would become my body if I worked hard enough pic.twitter.com/5b5YU6nG3Q — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 15, 2018

But when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the 32-year-old revealed yet another way we can relate to her: She still gets starstruck whenever she sees Beyoncé...so much that she quite literally bowed down to her at the 2018 Grammys.

Teigen told Jimmy Fallon about Beyoncé's "spectacular aura" while taking both of her hands after the show, getting down on both knees, and greeting her by saying, "Sorry to bother you my queen." Meanwhile, her husband John Legend was “bro-fiving” Jay-Z.



Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé at the 2018 Grammys. Getty Images

Teigen can probably take a page out of Blue Ivy's book:

You can watch her recount the hilarious moment above.

