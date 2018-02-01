Demi Lovato Lay a Thirst Trap for Henry Cavill and He Jumped in Head-First

Let us take you on a journey. A journey to Demi Lovato's Instagram, where she recently laid a beautifully plotted-out thirst trap for Henry Cavill, the likes of which the internet has never seen before and fully cannot handle.
Part one:
In which Demi follows Henry, shares a stunning photo of herself, and proceeds to like two of his posts. Consider this trap set.
(Note: Part one is already the best thing we've ever seen.)
Part two:
In which Henry walks right into the thirst trap, follows Demi back, and likes/comments on her photos.
Obviously, this is better than any fairytale, and the internet agrees:
This has been your daily inspo. Have a good one!