Demi Lovato Lay a Thirst Trap for Henry Cavill and He Jumped in Head-First

Let us take you on a journey. A journey to Demi Lovato's Instagram, where she recently laid a beautifully plotted-out thirst trap for Henry Cavill, the likes of which the internet has never seen before and fully cannot handle.

Part one:

In which Demi follows Henry, shares a stunning photo of herself, and proceeds to like two of his posts. Consider this trap set.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

(Note: Part one is already the best thing we've ever seen.)

Part two:

In which Henry walks right into the thirst trap, follows Demi back, and likes/comments on her photos.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Obviously, this is better than any fairytale, and the internet agrees:

OMG DEMI KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT SHE IS DOING I LOVEEE THIS BITCH SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/k7EPIifjtu — • (@imnocrybaby) January 30, 2018

Demi Lovato after posting lingerie pic right after following Henry Cavill on IG pic.twitter.com/vmZKL3Inw2 — Anal Eaze Keating 🧠 (@deaddilf69) January 30, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hey I just want to say that Demi Lovato openly thirsting for Henry Cavill is an inspiration — Kevin "Unpaid Mcdonald's Spokesmodel" (@biglittlebussy) January 31, 2018

While we're over here staring out our phones and agonizing over who should make the first move, Demi said "fuck that," saw what she wanted and went for it. We should all be following her lead this year. pic.twitter.com/woPImsZww2 — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 30, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This has been your daily inspo. Have a good one!