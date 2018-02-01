Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Had a Hot Date at Bible Study Class

"Jelena 4Eva" — God, perhaps.

Splash News

Despite their new relationship reportedly causing all kinds of turmoil (her mom = not here for it), Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still going strong. Just ask God! Or something!

BACKGRID
The on-again/off-again pair—who apparently reconnected through church—were spotted on yet another spiritually-themed date, this time attending a bible study class together on Wednesday January 31.

Splash News

Selena and Justin arrived separately, dressed down in jeans and sweats, and then Selena joined her boyfriend for a delightful ice hockey game.

Splash News
Cute/fun, but please note: Back before the holidays, a source told People, "Justin's family always loved Selena, but Selena's family is still not happy about her seeing Justin. Selena doesn't bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited." 👀

