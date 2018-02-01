Jamie Dornan Wears a "Wee-Bag" During 'Fifty Shades' Sex Scenes and We're Crying

If you've never heard of a "wee-bag" before, please allow Jamie Dornan to introduce it to you. On Wednesday evening the Fifty Shades star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about the upcoming third installment of the series, Fifty Shades Freed. Of course, Kimmel didn't shy away from asking Dornan the most intimate questions—including how it feels to get completely naked in front of a crew, and his relationship with his co-star Dakota Johnson.

"This is going to sound bad, but it's almost like brother-sister. Because I am married and [Dakota's] had quite a lot of relationships in the time that we've known each other, so that's happening in our own lives. You just sort of have this mutual love and respect for each other. I feel we know each other so well—intimately."

Speaking of the sex scenes, the 35-year-old then proceeds to open up about the "wee-bag" he wears while filming to cover up his, you know, junk. "Well, that's an expression from where I'm from—a wee-bag. But it doesn't mean it's actually wee in size," he says. "I wear quite a big bag!"

Dornan starts to get red in the face as he talks about picking out the shape and size of the "wee-bag." We won't spoil the rest for you...so go ahead and watch Dornan in all of his awkward glory above.

Fifty Shades Freed premieres in theaters February 9.

