Jennifer Lopez Looked Absolutely Stunning at the Guess 2018 Spring Campaign Launch

Talk about a head-turning ensemble. If you hadn't heard, Jennifer Lopez is the newest Guess girl, and last night she went all out—attending the reveal of Guess' Spring 2018 Campaign in an Old Hollywood look featuring a pale blue dress and matching fur wrap.

Alex Rodriguez, ever the supportive boyfriend, was by her side and matched the vibe perfectly, decked out in a lavish deep blue suit jacket. But that's not the only thing that caught our eye—we're fawning over the insanely sweet Instagram he posted about Lopez and other inspirational women.

His caption: "This is for every woman who works till 1 am to get it right, who has the grit to get up when it’s not, and who shows the world what it means to give all you have. Congratulations on @guess, crush it on @nbcworldofdance and slay it on Super Saturday. #WomanPower #Inspiring#Empowering"



