Kim Kardashian Made a List of Her "Haters" to Send Valentine's Day Gifts To

In true Kim Kardashian style, the 37-year-old has decided to spread the love this Valentine's season. Kardashian is sending gifts to all of the special people in her life: Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Kris, and also—wait for it—her haters.

In the most savage way possible, Kim decided to post a list of her "haters" on sticky notes, and it's not exactly...short. Though Kardashian was very careful not to put all of her haters on one color of sticky notes (as you'd expect), we can take a pretty good guess which category Taylor Swift, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, Lindsay Lohan, and Chloë Grace Moretz fall in. See Kardashian's full list below.

Instagram / @KimKardashian

Happy Valentine's Day from Kim Kardashian.