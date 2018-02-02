Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Was Asked if Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Her Reaction Says It All

Such awkward. So lol.

In case you hadn't heard, Kylie Jenner is kinda-sorta-maybe-definitely-probably pregnant with her first child. The thing is, she refuses to tell everyone what's up, as a result putting her friends and family in the position of acting deeply awkward whenever they're asked about it.

Which brings us to Chrissy Teigen. The chef/model/twitter genius (who's pregnant with a baby boy of her own) was asked about Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy during Watch What Happens Live, and watching her squirm was something else.

“Khloé, a while," Teigen told Andy Cohen after he asked how long she'd known about Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy, and whether she'd seen Kylie's bump. "I saw her at Kim’s baby shower....And I won’t say anything about Kylie!"

Cohen, bless him, tried to press for more, but Chrissy refused to talk and literally shrugged her shoulders.

Thank god for that Wikipedia entry spoiling Kylie's baby reveal on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or this mystery would be forever unsolved.

