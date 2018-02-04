Today's Top Stories
1
Your First Look at Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl
2
The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads
3
How to Look Chic in a Sports Jersey
4
I Cheated on My Boyfriend with My Rapist
5
The *Real* Difference Between Balayage and Ombré

Kylie Jenner Finally Announced the Birth of Her Daughter and Twitter Is LIT

The GIFs are *perfect*.

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has officially given birth. The reality star and cosmetics mogul announced the big news on Instagram today after months of speculation that she was expecting.

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kylie's heartfelt video tribute to her newborn daughter already has hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, less than an hour after it was posted.

The outpouring of news and pictures of Kylie's pregnancy is hitting fans like a tidal wave and, naturally, they're taking to Twitter to let it all out in a mass catharsis of GIFs and emojis. Here are some of the best tweets about the youngest Jenner sister's big announcement.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kylie Giving Birth
Here's the First Photo of Chicago West
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Your First Look at Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl
Kylie Jenner Is Officially a Mom
Cardi B has said she would not perform at Super Bowl show unless Colin Kaepernick is hired Cardi B on Colin Kaepernick and the Super Bowl
A man has been arrested after plotting to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey. Man Arrested for Lana Del Rey Kidnap Attempt
All the Instagram Teases About Kylie's Pregnancy
Princess Eugenie's Wedding Date Confirmed
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Update Is Hilarious
The 11 Biggest Live Flubs of All Time