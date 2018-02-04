Kylie Jenner Finally Announced the Birth of Her Daughter and Twitter Is LIT

Kylie Jenner has officially given birth. The reality star and cosmetics mogul announced the big news on Instagram today after months of speculation that she was expecting.

Kylie's heartfelt video tribute to her newborn daughter already has hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, less than an hour after it was posted.

The outpouring of news and pictures of Kylie's pregnancy is hitting fans like a tidal wave and, naturally, they're taking to Twitter to let it all out in a mass catharsis of GIFs and emojis. Here are some of the best tweets about the youngest Jenner sister's big announcement.

Kylie Jenner: releases birth video

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/ybVovY3L1E — Kevin (@kevinfigman) February 4, 2018

Kylie’s baby has been alive for 3 days and already has more money than i'll ever have pic.twitter.com/mB5uhNwKfh — adrian (@Tolerance) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner really just stole the spotlight from the Superbowl. She's just so powerful. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hqdKW6m5As — cece 💫 (@xadoresmg) February 4, 2018

Me after watching Kylie’s video for her baby!!! pic.twitter.com/jOflSJSXS2 — jose (@jose2saucy) February 4, 2018

Me: The Kardashians/Jenners are so overrated. Idk why ppl watch them



Also Me: Kylie had her baby?!?! pic.twitter.com/liDZ5eSffC — Mrs. Siriboe (@youngxempress) February 4, 2018

Me: "Who even cares anymore if Kylie's pregnant its all about Khloe"

Also me: pic.twitter.com/j0YDmqccGm — Nicole Power (@Nicole_Emma_x) February 4, 2018

me: *knows kylie’s been pregnant*

me when kylie confirms she’s pregnant: pic.twitter.com/xgzRmTiHvP — Dory (@Dory) February 4, 2018

me watching the video kylie just posted pic.twitter.com/4vflhw24aK — michelle (@weirdgrierr) February 4, 2018

I watched Kylie’s video over 10 minutes ago and I’m still sitting here like this pic.twitter.com/1MgnM9dvjD — christina ϟ (@wulftakahashii) February 4, 2018

i didn’t think i’d be that bothered about kylie’s pregnancy and then i watched the video. i’m a MESS pic.twitter.com/LZRS829Ks8 — ‏ً (@lovinitae) February 4, 2018

Superbowl: Today is my day. Anything could take my attention away...



Kylie : Don’t be so sure, darling... pic.twitter.com/P6TxvUNiiq — Lu (@Luv_Salvatore) February 4, 2018

me: we already knew kylie was pregnant shut up



also me after watching her video: pic.twitter.com/XJVfcrEB5a — Zulfar 🥂 (@sleeepyzee) February 4, 2018