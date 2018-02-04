Kylie Jenner Finally Announced the Birth of Her Daughter and Twitter Is LIT

Kylie Jenner has officially given birth. The reality star and cosmetics mogul announced the big news on Instagram today after months of speculation that she was expecting.
Kylie's heartfelt video tribute to her newborn daughter already has hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, less than an hour after it was posted.
The outpouring of news and pictures of Kylie's pregnancy is hitting fans like a tidal wave and, naturally, they're taking to Twitter to let it all out in a mass catharsis of GIFs and emojis. Here are some of the best tweets about the youngest Jenner sister's big announcement.