Khloé Kardashian Just Shared a Beautiful Photo of Her and Kylie Jenner Pregnant Together

Kylie Jenner finally confirmed her pregnancy today with a beautiful Instagram post and an even more beautiful tribute video to her daughter, who was born on February 1.

The Kardashian-Jenner family rallied behind Kylie with sweet messages commemorating her big news. Now, Kylie's older sister, Khloé Kardashian, has put them all to shame though, with a truly touching Instagram post.

The picture, which shows the two sisters pregnant together, holding their respective bellies, is gorgeous and the caption is somehow more so.

"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama," she wrote.

