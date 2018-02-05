Today's Top Stories
1
Your First Look at Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl
2
The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads
3
How to Look Chic in a Sports Jersey
4
I Cheated on My Boyfriend with My Rapist
5
The *Real* Difference Between Balayage and Ombré

The New 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer Is Finally Here

And we have a premiere date!

YouTube

The biggest commercials of the year drop during the Super Bowl, which made it a perfect time for HBO to debut a new Westworld trailer. The series will return on April 22.

The short tease of Season 2 begins with picturesque shots of wild west landscapes and calming voiceover. It almost feels like it could be a Delos commercial for the actual Westworld.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But then things get, you know, creepy and amazing.

The trailer packs a lot of clues into its minute and 39 seconds.

Someone is being brutally tortured:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Bernard is stalked by a phantom-esque robot:

Maeve appears to be leading the Host revolution at Delos HQ:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the whole thing is narrated by Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores, who informs us that it's time to burn down the human world to make way for the Hosts' world.

Watch the trailer yourself and let your personal countdown to April 22 begin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
Watch the First 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Picture
Pink's Super Bowl National Anthem Was Gorge
15 Celebrities Who Have Dated NFL Players
The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kylie Giving Birth
Twitter Reacts to Kylie Jenner Birth Announcement
Here's the First Photo of Chicago West
Your First Look at Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl
Kylie Jenner Is Officially a Mom