Today's Top Stories
1
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
2
Gorgeous Spring Hairstyle Ideas to Try Right Now
3
I Cheated on My Boyfriend with My Rapist
4
28 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics
5
Download These Travel Apps Before Your Next Trip

The Real 'This Is Us' Twist Involved Tess and Randall

RIP Jack, but this is huge.

Getty Images

This post contains spoilers about This Is Us Season 2, episode 14, "Super Bowl Sunday."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last night's very special post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us, appropriately titled "Super Bowl Sunday," was one of the most highly-anticipated hours of television this year. The episode promised to finally clue fans in about how Pearson patriarch Jack died.

And it did do that—Jack died of a heart attack brought on by smoke inhalation after successfully saving his family and Kate's dog, Louie, from the house fire. Even though we knew Jack's death was coming, this was kind of a twist because he made it out of the fire alive—something not all fans were expecting.

But that wasn't the big twist of the night. This Is Us would never settle for just doing one little earth-shattering thing like killing Jack in a huge episode like this. The real twist of the episode involved Randall and his oldest daughter, Tess.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the fall finale, we met a wonderful little boy in need of a home, and his social worker. While the obvious guess seemed to be that Randall and Beth would take the adorable little guy in, This Is Us zigged instead of zagged and revealed that the scenes of the little boy actually take place in the future and his caring social worker is none other than a grown-up Tess.

That's right, there's a new timeline on the show because the youngest Pearsons are important, too. The flash-forward also includes an appearance from an older Randall that will bring tears of joy to your eyes (in case the tears of sadness you wept for Jack need some company).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Birth of Daughter
Kris Jenner Broke Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is What Kylie Jenner May Name Her Baby
Kylie Jenner's Friends Share Pregnancy Photos
This Is Us Finally Explained How Jack Pearson Died
Pink Had an Epic Clapback for a Twitter Troll
Watch the 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
Watch the First 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer
Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Picture