Today's Top Stories
1
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
2
Gorgeous Spring Hairstyle Ideas to Try Right Now
3
I Cheated on My Boyfriend with My Rapist
4
28 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics
5
Download These Travel Apps Before Your Next Trip

Fans Are Convinced *This* Is What Kylie Jenner Is Naming Her Baby Girl

Like, actually convinced.

Getty Images

ICYMI: Kylie Jenner confirmed the much-anticipated news of her pregnancy on Super Bowl Sunday, and fans are already taking guesses on what her and boyfriend Travis Scott are naming their baby. So, what will the 20-year-old name her first child? Fans are convinced Jenner will name the child "Butterfly" after a series of clues she's posted throughout the last nine months.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the 11-minute video Jenner posted when she announced the birth of her baby girl, Jenner is seen wearing a butterfly necklace. The video also shows a glimpse of the baby's nursery complete with butterflies on the walls.

YouTube

You don't think it's much, but then you also remember Jenner and Scott, the father of her child, also got matching butterfly tattoos back in June. Fans attributed the tattoo to Scott's new song at the time, "Butterfly Effect," but it could have a deeper meaning for the pair.

Jenner then posted an Instagram in November, six months pregnant, donning pink diamond butterfly rings throughout her hands.

💞 shoot day

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Convinced yet? We imagine it will only be a matter of days before Jenner reveals her baby girl's name, who was officially born on February 1 weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz.

Related Story
Kylie Jenner's Friends Share New Pregnancy Photos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Birth of Daughter
Kris Jenner Broke Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Real This Is Us Twist Involved Tess & Randall
Kylie Jenner's Friends Share Pregnancy Photos
This Is Us Finally Explained How Jack Pearson Died
Pink Had an Epic Clapback for a Twitter Troll
Watch the 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
Watch the First 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer
Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Picture