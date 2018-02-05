Fans Are Convinced *This* Is What Kylie Jenner Is Naming Her Baby Girl

ICYMI: Kylie Jenner confirmed the much-anticipated news of her pregnancy on Super Bowl Sunday, and fans are already taking guesses on what her and boyfriend Travis Scott are naming their baby. So, what will the 20-year-old name her first child? Fans are convinced Jenner will name the child "Butterfly" after a series of clues she's posted throughout the last nine months.

In the 11-minute video Jenner posted when she announced the birth of her baby girl, Jenner is seen wearing a butterfly necklace. The video also shows a glimpse of the baby's nursery complete with butterflies on the walls.

YouTube

You don't think it's much, but then you also remember Jenner and Scott, the father of her child, also got matching butterfly tattoos back in June. Fans attributed the tattoo to Scott's new song at the time, "Butterfly Effect," but it could have a deeper meaning for the pair.

Jenner then posted an Instagram in November, six months pregnant, donning pink diamond butterfly rings throughout her hands.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Convinced yet? We imagine it will only be a matter of days before Jenner reveals her baby girl's name, who was officially born on February 1 weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz.