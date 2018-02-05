Today's Top Stories
1
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
2
Gorgeous Spring Hairstyle Ideas to Try Right Now
3
I Cheated on My Boyfriend with My Rapist
4
28 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics
5
Download These Travel Apps Before Your Next Trip

Kim Kardashian Just Posted the Sweetest Message Congratulating New Mom Kylie Jenner

"Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!"

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has received no shortage of congratulations since she announced the birth of her daughter Sunday afternoon. The Kardashian-Jenner clan immediately took to social media to display their happiness when Jenner, 20, posted an Instagram and video tribute explaining why she kept her pregnancy top-secret for months. Sister Kim Kardashian, 36, added to the joy on Monday afternoon when she posted a sweet message to her younger sister on her app:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I'm so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl! Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!"

Jenner's daughter was born only two weeks apart from Kardashian's third child, Chicago West. Sister Khloé Kardashian is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who's anticipated to give birth around March.

Related Stories
This Is What Kylie Jenner May Name Her Baby
Kylie Jenner's Friends Share Pregnancy Photos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
kylie jenner The Best Moments from Kylie's Baby Video
The New 'Little Women' Trailer Is Finally Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Birth of Daughter
Kris Jenner Broke Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table
This Is What Kylie Jenner May Name Her Baby
The Real This Is Us Twist Involved Tess & Randall
Kylie Jenner's Friends Share Pregnancy Photos
This Is Us Finally Explained How Jack Pearson Died
Pink Had an Epic Clapback for a Twitter Troll
Watch the 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer