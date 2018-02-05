Kim Kardashian Just Posted the Sweetest Message Congratulating New Mom Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has received no shortage of congratulations since she announced the birth of her daughter Sunday afternoon. The Kardashian-Jenner clan immediately took to social media to display their happiness when Jenner, 20, posted an Instagram and video tribute explaining why she kept her pregnancy top-secret for months. Sister Kim Kardashian, 36, added to the joy on Monday afternoon when she posted a sweet message to her younger sister on her app:

"Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I'm so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl! Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!"

Jenner's daughter was born only two weeks apart from Kardashian's third child, Chicago West. Sister Khloé Kardashian is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who's anticipated to give birth around March.