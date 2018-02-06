Caitlyn Jenner Has Finally Responded to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child just a few days ago (and casually told the world about her pregnancy in the process), and now Caitlyn Jenner is finally speaking out.

While the Olympic athlete wasn't prominently featured in Kylie's birth announcement video like the rest of her family (sparking worries they're not on good terms), Caitlyn hit Instagram with a message of congratulations for her daughter.

"My daughter just had a daughter," Caitlyn writes in the post below. "It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby."



Those with eagle eyes (read: people who scroll the comments looking for drama) will notice that Kylie commented "Love you" on the post, so looks like everyone is getting along just fine in Kardashian Land.