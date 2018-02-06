Robert Pattinson Is Working Out Shirtless on the Beach and Twitter Cannot Deal

Remember during the Twilight era, when Robert Pattinson had no interest in working out and low-key had faux abs spray-painted onto his body? Well things have changed. Despite a well-known distaste for getting swole at the gym (he once said, "I don't ever want anyone to see me doing exercise"), Pattinson was recently seen exercising shirtless on the beaches of Antigua with a casual six pack—which resulted in a series of photos that have basically caused Twitter to self-implode.

robert pattinson is suddenly shredded I never thought I would see this happen ever in my life. 2018 is full of surprises — sophie (@nbcwiII) February 5, 2018

ROBERT PATTINSON SAID HE WOULD NEVER GET A SIX PACK. EXCUSE ME SIR, YOU LIED. pic.twitter.com/hMlmzHGvKz — lauren 🖤 (@robxkristen) February 5, 2018

robert pattinson is a triple threat now; he can sing, act AND he got abs GO HIDE YOUR FAVES pic.twitter.com/tVyiSXt35D — angel (@RKPayne1328) February 5, 2018

#RobertPattinson #Antigua

It was nice to have known you all.............. I do not think I'm going to survive this, so if you do not hear from me again.......... pic.twitter.com/cOL3yDQod3 — Rob's Stray Dog (@RobsStrayDog) February 5, 2018

Robert Pattinson has been steadily working out for like three years now and we’ve never seen what he’s been working on until now and it’s very confusing for my brain. pic.twitter.com/BIMNlHoTcd — Mackenzie Kruvant (@mkruvant) February 5, 2018

The calendar says Feb. 5 but this feels like Christmas morning! We get Rob every which way, front, back, up, down, wet. And I am not okay.

I need to go lie down.#RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/JHJo6yCMlY — Scilla (@elvis4scilla) February 5, 2018

Holy Mother of God, there are MORE PICTURES 🤤 #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/nGsXx8qbZf — Angie (@FourPrivetDr) February 5, 2018

I FACED RELENTLESS CRITICISM FROM MY TEAM JACOB PEERS BECAUSE ROBERT PATTINSON REFUSED TO GET A SIX PACK FOR NEW MOON AND HE THINKS HE CAN ATONE FOR THAT 9 YEARS LATER?? pic.twitter.com/E9ZEJ0K7dO — linds (@slaggylindsey) February 5, 2018

who are you and what have you done with robert pattinson’s abdomen pic.twitter.com/uTiMwHbWzz — imo. (@theIastpoets) February 5, 2018

Pray for the internet, it may never fully recover.