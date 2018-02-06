Watching Lindsay Lohan Recreate Iconic 'Mean Girls' Lines Is Weird and Amazing

Lindsay Lohan took a break from being lovably confusing/amazing/iconic on social media to pay homage to her Mean Girls roots, by recreating some of the best lines from the film.

In the weird and wonderful video below, Lohan recites favorites like "stop trying to make fetch happen," and in one hilarious moment questions Tina Fey's dialogue by musing, "Could we say something other than Sears? What’s funnier?" (Note: she was reminded that the Sears reference was verbatim from the script, and said, "Oh… damn you, Tina Fey!")

Ready for Mean Girls 2, tbh.