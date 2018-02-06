Kylie Jenner Reportedly "Misses Her Old Life" Pre-Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has been under the radar for months while keeping her pregnancy a secret, and despite choosing "not to do her pregnancy in front of the world," sources reveal to People the 20-year-old misses her old life.

“[Kylie] is relieved that her baby girl is here so she could share her ‘secret.’ She is looking forward to being out and about more,” says the source. “She wanted her pregnancy to be low-key, but she misses parts of her old life."

The source continues, "For now, she wants to rest and bond with her baby. But she is also excited about eventually getting back in shape and going on dates with Travis [Scott]. She says that she is ready to return to a more normal life."

Jenner simultaneously confirmed she was pregnant while announcing the birth of her daughter with a sweet Instagram message as well as an 11-minute video titled "To Our Daughter," which documents her and boyfriend Travis Scott's pregnancy journey over the last nine months.

In order to stay out of the spotlight, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped doing appearances and took a break off of social media—including her infamous Snapchat and Instagram posts. However, she did make an appearance with her sisters in a recent Calvin Klein ad (hiding her baby bump, of course) and attended Kris Jenner's Christmas party back in December.

The Kardashian-Jenner family continue to send their sweet thoughts to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member, and couldn't be more thrilled for her.