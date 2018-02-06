Today's Top Stories
1
Kate Middleton Discusses Children's Mental Health
2
What You'll Never Understand About Being Biracial
3
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
4
Urban Decay Just Launched a New Naked Palette
5
The Best Love Songs Ever

Kylie Jenner Reportedly "Misses Her Old Life" Pre-Pregnancy

The 20-year-old has stepped out of the spotlight for months to keep her pregnancy secret.

Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner has been under the radar for months while keeping her pregnancy a secret, and despite choosing "not to do her pregnancy in front of the world," sources reveal to People the 20-year-old misses her old life.

“[Kylie] is relieved that her baby girl is here so she could share her ‘secret.’ She is looking forward to being out and about more,” says the source. “She wanted her pregnancy to be low-key, but she misses parts of her old life."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
How Kylie's Friends Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

The source continues, "For now, she wants to rest and bond with her baby. But she is also excited about eventually getting back in shape and going on dates with Travis [Scott]. She says that she is ready to return to a more normal life."

Jenner simultaneously confirmed she was pregnant while announcing the birth of her daughter with a sweet Instagram message as well as an 11-minute video titled "To Our Daughter," which documents her and boyfriend Travis Scott's pregnancy journey over the last nine months.

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In order to stay out of the spotlight, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped doing appearances and took a break off of social media—including her infamous Snapchat and Instagram posts. However, she did make an appearance with her sisters in a recent Calvin Klein ad (hiding her baby bump, of course) and attended Kris Jenner's Christmas party back in December.

🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The Kardashian-Jenner family continue to send their sweet thoughts to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member, and couldn't be more thrilled for her.

More on Kylie Jenner's Baby
kylie jenner
The Best Moments from Kylie's Baby Video
Caitlyn Jenner Responds to Kylie Jenner's Baby
Did Kris Jenner Just Reveal Kylie's Baby Name?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Robert Pattinson Is Working Out Shirtless
Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce on Suits Meghan Markle Used to Talk About Harry in Code
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Watch Lindsay Lohan Recreate 'Mean Girls' Lines
Kylie Jenner Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?
How Kylie Jenner Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret
Caitlyn Jenner Responds to Kylie Jenner's Baby
Did Kris Jenner Just Reveal Kylie's Baby Name?
kylie jenner The Best Moments from Kylie's Baby Video
Kim Posts Sweet Note Congratulating Kylie Jenner
The New 'Little Women' Trailer Is Finally Here