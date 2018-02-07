Today's Top Stories
Here's the Last Name Kylie Jenner Gave Her Daughter

Plot twist: it's not Jenner or Scott...

Just five days after giving birth and two days after announcing it to the world, Kylie Jenner revealed the name she and Travis Scott chose for their daughter. The 20-year-old originally posted an Instagram on Tuesday with a simple caption, "stormi 👼🏽," but since edited it to reflect her daughter's full name...and it doesn't have "Jenner" or "Scott" in it.

stormi webster 👼🏽

Turns out the couple decided to name their child Stormi Webster, using Scott's *real* last name. For those who aren't aware, Travis Scott is the rapper's stage name—his birth name is Jacques Webster. It's likely that they'll give their daughter a middle moniker as well, which we imagine will be revealed in a matter of time.

Fans were shocked to learn that Kylie completely disproved theories about the name of her child—choosing neither "Butterfly" nor a word that starts with a "C." The Kardashian-Jenner-Websters (?) always keeping us on our toes.

