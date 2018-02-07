Just five days after giving birth and two days after announcing it to the world, Kylie Jenner revealed the name she and Travis Scott chose for their daughter. The 20-year-old originally posted an Instagram on Tuesday with a simple caption, "stormi 👼🏽," but since edited it to reflect her daughter's full name...and it doesn't have "Jenner" or "Scott" in it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Turns out the couple decided to name their child Stormi Webster, using Scott's *real* last name. For those who aren't aware, Travis Scott is the rapper's stage name—his birth name is Jacques Webster. It's likely that they'll give their daughter a middle moniker as well, which we imagine will be revealed in a matter of time.

Fans were shocked to learn that Kylie completely disproved theories about the name of her child—choosing neither "Butterfly" nor a word that starts with a "C." The Kardashian-Jenner-Websters (?) always keeping us on our toes.