Today's Top Stories
1
How Meghan and Harry Are Spending V-Day
2
11 Ridiculously Pretty Box Braids Styles
3
Gabrielle Union on Sexual Harassment for WOC
4
Down Jackets Worth Leaving the House to Wear
5
Experts Review the Most Popular Vibrators

Travis Scott Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

He was arrested back in 2017.

Getty Images

Travis Scott has reportedly pled guilty to disorderly conduct after being arrested for allegedly inciting a riot during a show in Arkansas. The rapper (whose real name is Jacques Webster) was actually arrested back in May 2017, and in addition to the disorderly conduct and "inciting a riot" charges, was accused of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Caitlyn Jenner Responds to Kylie Jenner's Baby
Kylie Jenner
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Engaged?

Scott's attorney Doug Norwood tells local newspaper Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette that two of his client's misdemeanor charges have been dismissed, and the case was resolved through plea negotiations back in January. "They overcharged him," Norwood said to the Gazette. "They tried to get him for inciting a riot. The video did not show any of that."

Thanks to pleading guilty to his lowest charge (read: disorderly conduct), the Gazette reports that Scott doesn't have to head back to Arkansas to deal with the case—but he does have to pay $6,825.31 to two women who allege they were injured during the show; one of whom was working security. "He felt bad about anyone being injured and was always willing to pay the restitution," an attorney working for Norwood's firm said.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In better news, Scott just welcomed a baby daughter with Kylie Jenner.

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Misses Her Old Life Pre-Pregnancy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Jenna Dewan on Imperfect Marriage to Channing
Sharon Tate's Sister Slams Hilary Duff
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Fans Predicted Kylie Jenner's Baby Name
See the Full Name Kylie Jenner Gave Her Daughter
We Finally Know What Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby
Kim Kardashian Sends Stephanie Shepherd V-Day Gift
20 Things You Never Knew About Making 'The Flash'
New Theory About Kylie Jenner's Baby Name
Robert Pattinson Is Working Out Shirtless
Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce on Suits Meghan Markle Used to Talk About Harry in Code