Kim Kardashian Just Posted a Topless Photo—Taken by North West

If you didn't think anything could catch you by surprise today, Kim Kardashian can fix that. The 36-year-old reality star posted a photo of herself topless from the back with the caption, "📷 by North." Though it's unconfirmed whether the photo was candid or purposefully shot by her four-year-old daughter, we know who we'll be calling when we need our next photoshoot.

📸 by North

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

North is the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who recently welcomed their third child to the world via surrogate. They also have a son, Saint West, who is two years old.

