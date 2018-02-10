Kim Cattrall Responds to Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest 'Sex and the City 3' Comments

Kim Cattrall is not here for Sarah Jessica Parker's constant digs about Sex and the City 3, and her insistence on publicly discussing Cattrall's private life.

A refresher—in October 2017, Cattrall revealed that she would not be returning for another Sex and the City sequel. In an interview with Piers Morgan she said she'd never been friends with her co-stars, and that she, "never asked for any money. I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

The rest of the cast publicly spoke about their disappointment, and Parker was, in particular, extremely vocal about her feelings. In fact, Carrie Bradshaw herself hasn't let Cattrall's decision go lightly, and in the past two weeks alone she has spoken at length about the Sex and the City franchise without Samantha Jones.

On Watch What Happens Live... on January 31, 2018, Parker revealed that she was "heartbroken" by Cattrall's assumption that she was never friends with the rest of the cast. And just this week, while promoting her HBO show Divorce at the Paley Center for Media, Parker revealed that a sequel wasn't completely out of the question, without Cattrall (via E! News).

The timing of Parker's latest Sex and the City 3 revival news feels more than a little insensitive to Kim Cattrall—the star's brother was tragically found dead five days ago.

And this week, Parker made several public comments regarding the death of Cattrall's brother, explaining that she'd sent her condolences, in interviews with Extra and Entertainment Tonight, all whilst fuelling gossip about still making a Sex and the City sequel. Us Weekly notes that Parker also commented on Cattrall's Instagram announcing her brother's death with the message, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."

But Cattrall has responded to Parker's latest comments with another Instagram post:

Along with her tagged message to Parker, Cattrall wrote,

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker , that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."



Cattrall no longer wants to discuss her decision to leave the Sex and the City franchise, and she also doesn't want other people discussing her grief in interviews anymore, which seems fair enough.