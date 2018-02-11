Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week
2
A Hilariously Honest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Review
3
The Best Buys from Stylebop's Final Markdown Sale
4
Gloria Allred's Documentary Is Vital Viewing
5
53 Ridiculously Pretty Celebrity Pixie Cuts to Try

Prince Harry Went to a Sporting Event Without Meghan Markle This Weekend

The photos of him singing are priceless.

Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty

Prince Harry made a solo appearance this weekend, attending the Women's Six Nations to watch England's Red Roses play against Wales. As the Patron of England Rugby, it was important that Prince Harry put in an appearance at the match. And despite flying solo—as fiancée Meghan Markle didn't attend—the prince looked to be in good spirits.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Firstly, he had the company of this very happy looking man:

Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty
Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He got to do some singing:

Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty

And he even made this pufferfish face during a tense moment:

Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Then he got to meet members of the team and their coaches:

Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty

Kensington Palace also shared some snaps from his day of sport-related fun:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And, of course, Prince Harry still managed to look dashing, despite not having Meghan Markle on his arm:

Prince Harry attended an event solo this weekend
Getty

Bring on the royal wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Meghan Markle to Replace Kate Middleton at Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Scottish Titles
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Most Iconic Royal Wedding Gowns of All Time
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Pippa's Wedding
Inside Pippa and James' Epic Honeymoon Plans
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Sit Together
Prince Harry drove 100 miles to collect Meghan Markle for Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party Prince Harry Traveled 100 Miles for Meghan Markle
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Invitations Were Perfect
The Best Dressed Guests at Pippa's Wedding
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Photo Diary