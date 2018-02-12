Gigi Hadid Defends Herself After Being Attacked by Body Shamers for Being "Too Skinny"

Because apparently some people still think it's okay to police other people's bodies, Gigi Hadid has been dealing with criticism over the fact that she's lost weight, and is now being labeled "too skinny."
And while the pressure to stay thin in the modeling industry is a valid and important conversation worthy of discussion, Gigi's personal weight is none of anyone's business—and speculating on it is highly inappropriate.
That said, the model took it to twitter to shut down body shamers, and explained that she is still dealing with Hashimoto's disease—a condition which initially caused her to retain water.
Hadid went on to explain Hashimoto's disease and her treatment, but said she will not further explain her body.
This is all extremely informative and kind considering how cruel people have been, so to quote Chrissy Teigen:
And to quote Gigi: