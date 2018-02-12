Gigi Hadid Defends Herself After Being Attacked by Body Shamers for Being "Too Skinny"

Because apparently some people still think it's okay to police other people's bodies, Gigi Hadid has been dealing with criticism over the fact that she's lost weight, and is now being labeled "too skinny."

And while the pressure to stay thin in the modeling industry is a valid and important conversation worthy of discussion, Gigi's personal weight is none of anyone's business—and speculating on it is highly inappropriate.

That said, the model took it to twitter to shut down body shamers, and explained that she is still dealing with Hashimoto's disease—a condition which initially caused her to retain water.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Hadid went on to explain Hashimoto's disease and her treatment, but said she will not further explain her body.

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

This is all extremely informative and kind considering how cruel people have been, so to quote Chrissy Teigen:



alternate tweet: “fuck off” ❤️ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 12, 2018

And to quote Gigi: