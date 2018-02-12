Kylie Jenner Makes Her Second Appearance as a New Mom

Kylie Jenner has made her second public appearance after giving birth. Over the weekend, 20-year-old Jenner sported a red Adidas tracksuit to friend Heather Sanders' baby shower in LA (a much different look than her first appearance). Fans of Kylie could spot Sanders in the video documentary showing support at Jenner's own baby shower. Now it seems to be Jenner's turn.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

SplashNews

Here's Kylie seen inside the actual baby shower, as well as a side-by-side of the friends from the celebrations.

Kylie at Heather Sanders baby shower 2/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:35am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's only been eight days since Jenner simultaneously announced and confirmed her pregnancy to the world after going under the radar for nine months. Her and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, to the world on February 1 and the Kardashian-Jenner clan couldn't be more thrilled.