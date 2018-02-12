Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes Her Second Appearance as a New Mom

The 20-year-old is keepin' it casual just two weeks after giving birth.

SplashNews

Kylie Jenner has made her second public appearance after giving birth. Over the weekend, 20-year-old Jenner sported a red Adidas tracksuit to friend Heather Sanders' baby shower in LA (a much different look than her first appearance). Fans of Kylie could spot Sanders in the video documentary showing support at Jenner's own baby shower. Now it seems to be Jenner's turn.

SplashNews

Here's Kylie seen inside the actual baby shower, as well as a side-by-side of the friends from the celebrations.

Kylie at Heather Sanders baby shower 2/11/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Kylie’s baby shower and Heather’s baby shower👶🏻💕

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

It's only been eight days since Jenner simultaneously announced and confirmed her pregnancy to the world after going under the radar for nine months. Her and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, to the world on February 1 and the Kardashian-Jenner clan couldn't be more thrilled.

