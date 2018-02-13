Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has weighed in on the public feud between his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall—who recently accused Parker of "exploiting" the death of her brother.

"I thought it was fake," Cohen said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I was like, 'There’s no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram.' This is a women who is in the middle of grieving the loss of her brother, which is tragic and sad."

As a reminder, in a Instagram post on February 10, Cattrall wrote, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

"She accused SJP of exploiting a tragedy," Andy continued. "She follows Kim on Instagram, Kim posted about her brother dying, and she expressed her condolences on the post… She posted it in a comment! I would not call that 'exploiting a tragedy.' What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I mean, I don’t understand."

He also noted: "I also don’t like it that people are characterizing this as a catfight. There’s only one person fighting here… I even kind of, admittedly, didn’t try to stir it up on Watch What Happens Live when Sarah was on, but I was like, 'What do you think?' Sarah only said the nicest things about her…. It’s a catfight of one from where I see it."

Sarah Jessica Parker had previously told Andy Cohen she was "heartbroken" over her relationship with Kim Cattrall.